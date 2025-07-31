​Race ace Alfie Davidson secures brilliant spot on podium

Alfie Davidson came second

Leyland speed demon ​Alfie Davidson is celebrating after achieving a superb podium finish at Brands Hatch last weekend.

​Competing in the Pirelli National Sportbike Championship round four, the 16-year-old finished second – just 0.06 seconds behind race winner Kas Beekmans of the Netherlands.

After qualifying with the sixth fastest time, Davidson found himself on the second row ahead of the 12-lap race start.

The lead changed several times in each lap, as Davidson scrapped with Beekmans, Asher Durham, Ferre Fleerackers and Rhys Stephenson.

Durham had led into Paddock Hill for the first time but by lap two, Beekmans and Stephenson had already hit the front and by lap five, Davidson had joined the fray.

Davidson and Durham spent the next seven laps swapping places at the front but on the final lap, Beekmans made a move from third, passing them both to cross the line first, just clear of Davidson.

Despite agonisingly missing out on victory, Davidson was still happy with his performance.

“I am really happy with the race despite losing out on the win by 0.06s after a scary moment on the last corne,” he said.

“I had lots of confidence going into this weekend and I knew I could challenge for the podium and now I’m feeling confident for the next round at Thruxton.”