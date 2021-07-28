Preston rower Graeme Thomas misses out on medal at Olympics
Preston rower Graeme Thomas was denied in his bid for a fairytale medal at the Olympic Games.
The 32-year-old, alongside partner John Collins finished fourth in the double sculls in Tokyo.
Thomas was competing in his first ever Olympics after illness robbed him of his place at the Games in Rio 2016.
Thomas and Collins put up a brave fight but they were unable to make it on to the podium after a hard-fought race at Sea Forest Way.
They finished over six seconds behind gold medal winners France, who were represented by Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias.
In silver medal spot was Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink, of the Netherlands.
The China pair of Zhiyu Liu and Liang Zhang picked up the bronze medal.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.