Preston rower Graeme Thomas misses out on medal at Olympics

The 32-year-old, alongside partner John Collins finished fourth in the double sculls in Tokyo.

Thomas was competing in his first ever Olympics after illness robbed him of his place at the Games in Rio 2016.

Thomas and Collins put up a brave fight but they were unable to make it on to the podium after a hard-fought race at Sea Forest Way.

Graeme Thomas can't hide his disappointment after finishing fourth in the double sculls in Tokyo

They finished over six seconds behind gold medal winners France, who were represented by Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias.

In silver medal spot was Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink, of the Netherlands.

The China pair of Zhiyu Liu and Liang Zhang picked up the bronze medal.