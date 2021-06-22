Preston Harriers’ ace Tiarnan takes U-23s 1500m title
Preston Harriers’ rising middle-distance star Tiarnan Crorken was crowned as English Under-23s 1500 metres champion at the England Athletics Under-20s/Under-23s Track and Field Championships in Bedford.
Crorken has been coached by Andy Bibby since 2016 and has made steady progress over the years.
This season he has improved his 1500m best by 6 seconds, clocking a new personal best of three minutes 39.41 seconds on June 12.
At the championships he kept calm in a high-class field and won the race in a sprint finish with a time of 3.40.53.
Afterwards, he said: “I timed it to perfection. I came here to try and get a medal, so I’m happy to come away with gold.”
Crorken is now aiming for the European Under-23s Championships, which will be held in Tallinn, Estonia, from July 15 to 18.