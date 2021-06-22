Preston Harriers’ ace Tiarnan takes U-23s 1500m title

Preston Harriers’ rising middle-distance star Tiarnan Crorken was crowned as English Under-23s 1500 metres champion at the England Athletics Under-20s/Under-23s Track and Field Championships in Bedford.

By Peter Storey
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 2:04 pm

Crorken has been coached by Andy Bibby since 2016 and has made steady progress over the years.

This season he has improved his 1500m best by 6 seconds, clocking a new personal best of three minutes 39.41 seconds on June 12.

At the championships he kept calm in a high-class field and won the race in a sprint finish with a time of 3.40.53.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tiarnan Crorken at Bedford on Sunday (photo courtesy of Andy Drake)

Afterwards, he said: “I timed it to perfection. I came here to try and get a medal, so I’m happy to come away with gold.”

Crorken is now aiming for the European Under-23s Championships, which will be held in Tallinn, Estonia, from July 15 to 18.