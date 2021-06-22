Preston Harriers’ ace Tiarnan takes U-23s 1500m title

Crorken has been coached by Andy Bibby since 2016 and has made steady progress over the years.

This season he has improved his 1500m best by 6 seconds, clocking a new personal best of three minutes 39.41 seconds on June 12.

At the championships he kept calm in a high-class field and won the race in a sprint finish with a time of 3.40.53.

Tiarnan Crorken at Bedford on Sunday (photo courtesy of Andy Drake)

Afterwards, he said: “I timed it to perfection. I came here to try and get a medal, so I’m happy to come away with gold.”