Preston Grasshoppers put their fans through the wringer on Saturday before claiming a second successive win and picking up another four-try bonus point.

They did it the hard way after going behind inside 60 seconds and finding themselves nine points adrift early in the second half.

Head coach Dan Orwin said: “I am delighted. Otley have been a bogey team for us in the last few years and it’s good to get that monkey off our backs.

“Otley are a gritty team, but to us on the touchline it never felt in doubt; we knew we would get back in the game.”

Preston Grasshoppers defeated Otley on Saturday (photo: Mike Craig)

Otley skipper Eddie Crossland sliced through Hoppers’ midfield for a fine solo try from virtually the first play, converted by Joe Rowntree.

The hosts responded swiftly to that early setback and scored their first try through the strength of centre Sammy Russell.

He then put in another storming run to give Sam Freeman the space to put full-back Josh Ree over on his home debut.

Scrum-half Rory Brand was held up on the line but hooker Harry Holden crashed over for his 16th try of the season from close range.

Greg Smith missed all three conversions but Otley cut the gap to a point just before half-time, when referee Dave Charlton sinbinned Freeman and awarded a penalty try for a desperate tackle on the line.

Hoppers started the second period as badly as the first, presenting Rowntree with an easy penalty kick before giving away an interception which culminated in lock Chris Bell scoring a converted try.

The game then hinged on an altercation after 50 minutes, which saw Hoppers’ replacement forward Danny Maher sinbinned and Otley reduced permanently to 14 men as Tobi Ademakin’s arm-flailing response to Maher’s offence earned him a red card.

Although Otley battled gamely on, the extra man eventually proved too much.

A run by Ree set up Tyler Spence for an unconverted try before Ree nailed down the man-of-the-match award with a well-constructed second score, beautifully converted from the touchline by Smith.

In a desperate attempt to salvage a draw, Rowntree unsuccessfully tried two late long-range penalties as the hosts held on for a hard-earned win.