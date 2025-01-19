Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston Grasshoppers’ first win since early November saw them move a couple of places up National Two North after a clash of contrasting styles.

Harrogate brought a powerful pack and were content to play to their strengths, all four tries coming from a succession of close-range forward drives.

Hoppers, on the other hand, offered a more all-round game and scored five tries; all from flowing, attacking moves.

Head coach Dan Orwin, though delighted with the result and his side’s general performance, was annoyed that they allowed the visitors to escape with a couple of bonus points through two scores in stoppage time.

Preston Grasshoppers claimed victory over Harrogate on Saturday Picture: Mike Craig

He said. “We needed to be a bit more ruthless towards the end but that was definitely our best defensive performance of the season and some of the attacking moves were unbelievable.”

A number of home players stepped up to the challenge, not least England U20 forward Alfie Longstaff who was back at Lightfoot Green on loan from Sale Sharks at short notice.

Back-row forward Josh Longson again impressed with his work-rate, winger Tyler Spence scored two tries in adding to his three in the first half of the campaign, Ellis Causey did good work at the lineout and fly-half Greg Smith registered a try, a penalty and five conversions.

Owain Williams set the ball rolling after 20 minutes, when scrum-half Rory Brand took the blindside option at a scrum and fed full-back Jacob Browne who freed the flying wing for an 80-metre try.

Spence intercepted for his first score and latched onto Longstaff’s brilliant catch and break for his second.

Ed Keohane found a huge gap for the fourth touchdown and it was Longstaff again, who sent Smith clear for the score which gave them a 38-17 lead.

Harrogate’s driving maul had brought first-half tries for prop Jacob Percival and flanker Will Hill, both converted by Rory Macnab to make it 17-14 to the hosts at the break.

Just 30 seconds into the restart, Spence grabbed his interception try and though Macnab responded with a penalty, Keohane and Smith looked to have sealed the win.

The visitors replied with a late flourish and were held up twice over the line, but claimed those stoppage-time bonus points with a brace from lock Sam Brady.