Penwortham were Ryding high over title favourites Carnforth

Penwortham pulled off the surprise of the weekend in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

They got the better of highly-fancied Carnforth by 13 runs at Lodge Quarry.

Knocks of 49 and 33 from Glynn Parkinson and Jonathon Hothersall respectively enabled the visitors to post a competitive 168-9. Freddie Whatmuff took four wickets.

Rory Ryding then took a superlative 6-36 as the hosts were dismissed for 155 in the 40th over.

Eccleston's Adam Norris

Eccleston finally got their first league win of the season on the board at the expense of Torrisholme at Doctors Lane.

Skipper Adam Norris’ unbeaten 48 and 32 from Matthew Ashcroft enabled the hosts to close on 160-9. Saeed Bariwala took four wickets.

The visitors were then dismissed for just 91 with Michael Atkinson (3-40) and Nick Fowler (5-21) taking eight wickets between them.

Vernon Carus were well beaten by 68 runs at home to Thornton Cleveleys. The visitors made 162-9 and dismissed the hosts for 114.

Matthew Timms did take five wickets for VC while Kashif Jamil chipped in with three.

Preston were well beaten by Rufford at West Cliff after Ben Montedoro’s fine 76 eased the visitors past the hosts’ 127 all out.