​Penwortham in three-way fight for remaining Northern Premier Cricket League Division Two place

​Penwortham skipper Robbie Sumner is hoping his men can ‘put it all together’ this weekend – and earn a spot in next year’s newly-formed Northern Premier Cricket League Division Two.

​The men from Middleforth Green are in a three-way fight to secure the last remaining place on offer with just one round of fixtures left to play.

Team which finish in the top six of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division will guarantee themselves Division Two cricket next season.

So far, champions Barrow, runners-up Thornton Cleveleys, Vernon Carus, Carnforth and Great Eccleston have qualified.

Penwortham skipper Robbie Sumner

They will join Euxton, St Annes and Mawdesley – who have finished in the bottom three of the Northern League – and Carlisle for next year’s inaugural season.

Penwortham – who are currently in eighth position – will be hoping to be the 10th and final club to make up the division.

However, they must ensure they defeat Torrisholme away tomorrow and hope both Penrith and Lancaster are beaten by Rufford and Vernon Carus respectively.

Having beaten Great Eccleston last weekend, Sumner is hoping his men can make it two wins on the bounce – something they have not done too many times this summer.

"We have played some very good cricket at times over the course of this season, but it’s about putting it all together,” said Sumner.

"If you look at our results over the season, we have not won many games in a row.

"We have not won three games in row, four games in a row – we’ve not really strung a run of results together and built any momentum.

"I think that’s where you look back and think, ‘If only!’

"When we have had a good patch, we’ve not gone on a really good run, but we still have a chance this season.”

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division fixtures: Barrow v Thornton Cleveleys, Eccleston v Carnforth, Great Eccleston v Preston, Lancaster v Vernon Carus, Penrith v Rufford, Torrisholme v Penwortham.