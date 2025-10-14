Nick Dougherty home for ‘tee’ at Shaw Hill Golf Club

Families at Shaw Hill enjoyed a tasty 'tee-time' with one of the most familiar faces in TV golf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports presenter and former European Tour professional Nick Dougherty returned to his childhood club in Chorley for a special celebration last Wednesday.

The 43-year-old was guest of honour at a dinner and Q&A to celebrate the club's centenary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Dougherty putting on a golf masterclass for families at Shaw Hill Photo: DAVID HEAP

Besides anchoring Sky's coverage of the world's greatest golf competitions, the three-time Tour winner is also renowned for his masterclass series 'Nick Dougherty's Tee-Time Tips' and treated families at Shaw Hill to a special edition on the 18th hole, which was free to attend.

Club captain Neil Haworth said: “The 'Tee- Time Tips' was brilliant, with lots of great advice. After some long drives from the 18th tee, Nick hit some iron shots onto the green, where juniors were able to join in with some putting lessons. It was a great experience and will stay with them for the rest of their days.

“The Q&A in the evening was fantastic and so informative.”

Dougherty hails from Liverpool but Shaw Hill is his home course in the fullest sense – he grew up living in the lodge at the club's entrance and enjoyed huge success as a junior member. He regularly defeated experienced adults and was playing off a handicap of four by the age of 13.

Dougherty is president of the Golf Foundation, a charity dedicated to making the sport accessible to all young people and schools.