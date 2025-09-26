3 . Oak Royal, Withnell, Chorley

Since it opened in August 2007, many thousands of players have enjoyed the nine- hole course with its tree-lined undulating fairways and all-year-round greens meticulously designed and built to USGA Standard. The introduction to a further nine tees soon after the course opened not only afforded a different perspective when played as an 18-hole course but also offered a fairer test for golfers of all abilities. Oak Royal Golf Course (nine holes) has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 134 Google reviews. Telephone 01254 831832 Photo: Google