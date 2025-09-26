If you've been inspired by the Ryder Cup, here's some of the best courses in and around Lancashireplaceholder image
15 top rated golf clubs in Lancashire according to Google Reviews - as the Ryder Cup tees off

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

The 45th Ryder Cup competition tees off today.

If you’re inspired to get your clubs out again, then you’re in luck, as there’s some superb courses in Lancashire.

Check out some of the best-rated on Google Reviews on the pages below.

This club won Lancashire Golf Club of the Year and was designed by the legendary James Braid. Located in the picturesque Ribble Valley, on the edge of the historic market town of Clitheroe, the course offers magnificent views of the surrounding countryside. Clitheroe Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 228 Google reviews. Telephone 01200 422292

1. Clitheroe Golf Club, Whalley Road

This club won Lancashire Golf Club of the Year and was designed by the legendary James Braid. Located in the picturesque Ribble Valley, on the edge of the historic market town of Clitheroe, the course offers magnificent views of the surrounding countryside. Clitheroe Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 228 Google reviews. Telephone 01200 422292 Photo: site

One of Lancashire's oldest courses, it offers stunning views over the Ribble Valley, Forest of Bowland and Fylde coast, and club officials state: "Our 5,904 yards par 70 White Tees layout provides an excellent challenge to golfers of all abilities." It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 186 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 783291

2. Longridge Golf Club, Preston

One of Lancashire's oldest courses, it offers stunning views over the Ribble Valley, Forest of Bowland and Fylde coast, and club officials state: "Our 5,904 yards par 70 White Tees layout provides an excellent challenge to golfers of all abilities." It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 186 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 783291 Photo: site

Since it opened in August 2007, many thousands of players have enjoyed the nine- hole course with its tree-lined undulating fairways and all-year-round greens meticulously designed and built to USGA Standard. The introduction to a further nine tees soon after the course opened not only afforded a different perspective when played as an 18-hole course but also offered a fairer test for golfers of all abilities. Oak Royal Golf Course (nine holes) has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 134 Google reviews. Telephone 01254 831832

3. Oak Royal, Withnell, Chorley

Since it opened in August 2007, many thousands of players have enjoyed the nine- hole course with its tree-lined undulating fairways and all-year-round greens meticulously designed and built to USGA Standard. The introduction to a further nine tees soon after the course opened not only afforded a different perspective when played as an 18-hole course but also offered a fairer test for golfers of all abilities. Oak Royal Golf Course (nine holes) has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 134 Google reviews. Telephone 01254 831832 Photo: Google

This is a family-run nine hole parkland golf course with a reputation as one of the best in Lancashire. It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 235 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 276652

4. Yarrow Valley, Charnock Richard

This is a family-run nine hole parkland golf course with a reputation as one of the best in Lancashire. It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 235 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 276652 Photo: Google

