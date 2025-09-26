If you’re inspired to get your clubs out again, then you’re in luck, as there’s some superb courses in Lancashire.
Check out some of the best-rated on Google Reviews on the pages below.
1. Clitheroe Golf Club, Whalley Road
This club won Lancashire Golf Club of the Year and was designed by the legendary James Braid. Located in the picturesque Ribble Valley, on the edge of the historic market town of Clitheroe, the course offers magnificent views of the surrounding countryside.
Clitheroe Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 228 Google reviews. Telephone 01200 422292 Photo: site
2. Longridge Golf Club, Preston
One of Lancashire's oldest courses, it offers stunning views over the Ribble Valley, Forest of Bowland and Fylde coast, and club officials state: "Our 5,904 yards par 70 White Tees layout provides an excellent challenge to golfers of all abilities."
It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 186 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 783291 Photo: site
3. Oak Royal, Withnell, Chorley
Since it opened in August 2007, many thousands of players have enjoyed the nine- hole course with its tree-lined undulating fairways and all-year-round greens meticulously designed and built to USGA Standard. The introduction to a further nine tees soon after the course opened not only afforded a different perspective when played as an 18-hole course but also offered a fairer test for golfers of all abilities.
Oak Royal Golf Course (nine holes) has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 134 Google reviews. Telephone 01254 831832 Photo: Google
4. Yarrow Valley, Charnock Richard
This is a family-run nine hole parkland golf course with a reputation as one of the best in Lancashire.
It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 235 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 276652 Photo: Google