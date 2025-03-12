Local lad giving back to community through sport thanks to education

“I feel a real tie to Haslingden and it’s nice to be in a position where I can help put sporting opportunities into the area,” says Jack Allan – after growing up with limited options to enjoy sports.

Jack Allan, 23, from Haslingden, is now using his passion for sports and education to make a difference for youngsters in the area, as well as internationally, through sports coaching. Now part way through his PGCE teacher training qualification in sports coaching at Accrington and Rossendale University Centre Jack teaches three days a week and studies for two.

Alongside his studies, Jack coaches a number of youth football teams in the Haslingden area and has had the opportunity to teach Blackburn Rovers’ scholars, with three of his former students on the bench for the FA Cup win against Middlesborough in January. Jack added: “Growing up in Haslingden, I was keen on sports as a youngster but felt opportunities to take part were limited. “Sport can really bring a community together but growing up, there weren’t many opportunities in my local area, you had to travel. I feel a real tie to Haslingden and it’s nice to be in a position where I can help put sporting opportunities into the area.”

Jack began his journey into sports education and coaching following a challenging experience at another North West college. He attended an induction event at Accrington and Rossendale University Centre part of Nelson and Colne College Group and felt immediately at home. Jack said: “There was something about it here and the staff which really felt like home to me.

I was quite introverted when I joined, and I really liked the support I got. The smaller class sizes and how easily you could talk to tutors was great for me. “I’d felt quite lost at the end of high school with what I was doing and chose Business Studies as my subject. I’m glad I managed to come back into sports though, especially here as the experiences here are the best.”

Accrington and Rossendale University Centre works with Liverpool John Moores University to deliver university programmes in sports education, with students able to gain performance degree accreditations or sporting and multi-skills qualifications. He added: “People who want to get into sport around here may feel they need to go to Manchester or Liverpool, but they might not know they can get the same accreditations and qualifications they need right here.”

Matt Wilson, Jack’s former teacher and current mentor, is described by Jack as one of the reasons he went into teaching. Matt said: “Jack has set a path others could follow, certainly. He’s down to earth, easy to get on with and has grown both personally and professionally and is doing really well in his teaching practice. “We structure our course at Accrington and Rossendale to encourage our pupils to get out there and get applied experience. Jack is doing the right thing in getting himself about, networking and finding the right people in this country and beyond.” Alongside his studies, Jack also coaches a range of youth football teams at summer camps in the USA.

Jack added: “I feel I can relate a lot to the students because I’ve been in their shoes so recently and know how it feels. “I see teaching as something which can propel me further. I’m planning to get my Masters Degree next in football coaching and analysis, perhaps abroad, before working in sports education or coaching full time.”