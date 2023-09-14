Watch more videos on Shots!

The Leyland Warriors Women’s masters team played their first game against Blackpool Belles.

Masters rugby league is for ladies over 30. The Warriors have had a successful men's masters team for 10 years.

New rugby league team Leyland Warriors Women in their shirts sponsored by Harbour Freight

Women’s sessions take place on Thursdays (6.30pm) and Saturdays (11am) at the club’s Moss Side base.

It is the brainchild of Tania Cockcroft, who managed one of the boys’ teams at the club alongside coach Ken Broadfield, now chairman.

Tania said: “Once the lads started to reach 18, the team folded and I missed the club. I had always thought how great it would be to have a ladies’ team, so I got back in contact with Ken early this year. What a great way to celebrate the club’s 30th anniversary.”

The team is coached by Johnny Hicks, with new shirts sponsored by Harbour Freight.