Leyland Warriors Women go into rugby league battle
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leyland Warriors Women’s masters team played their first game against Blackpool Belles.
Masters rugby league is for ladies over 30. The Warriors have had a successful men's masters team for 10 years.
Women’s sessions take place on Thursdays (6.30pm) and Saturdays (11am) at the club’s Moss Side base.
It is the brainchild of Tania Cockcroft, who managed one of the boys’ teams at the club alongside coach Ken Broadfield, now chairman.
Tania said: “Once the lads started to reach 18, the team folded and I missed the club. I had always thought how great it would be to have a ladies’ team, so I got back in contact with Ken early this year. What a great way to celebrate the club’s 30th anniversary.”
The team is coached by Johnny Hicks, with new shirts sponsored by Harbour Freight.
Check out their Facebook page: ‘Leyland Warriors – Official group’.