Leyland Warriors Women go into rugby league battle

A new women’s rugby league team in Leyland have made their home debut and are urging others to give the game a try!
By Andy Moore
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Title race agony for Chorley Cricket Club

The Leyland Warriors Women’s masters team played their first game against Blackpool Belles.

Masters rugby league is for ladies over 30. The Warriors have had a successful men's masters team for 10 years.

New rugby league team Leyland Warriors Women in their shirts sponsored by Harbour FreightNew rugby league team Leyland Warriors Women in their shirts sponsored by Harbour Freight
New rugby league team Leyland Warriors Women in their shirts sponsored by Harbour Freight
Women’s sessions take place on Thursdays (6.30pm) and Saturdays (11am) at the club’s Moss Side base.

It is the brainchild of Tania Cockcroft, who managed one of the boys’ teams at the club alongside coach Ken Broadfield, now chairman.

Tania said: “Once the lads started to reach 18, the team folded and I missed the club. I had always thought how great it would be to have a ladies’ team, so I got back in contact with Ken early this year. What a great way to celebrate the club’s 30th anniversary.”

The team is coached by Johnny Hicks, with new shirts sponsored by Harbour Freight.

Check out their Facebook page: ‘Leyland Warriors – Official group’.

