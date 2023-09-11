News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Title agony for Chorley after dramatic final day of season

Chorley suffered title heartbreak after a dramatic last day of the Northern Premier League season.
By Craig Salmon
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Andrew Holdsworth’s men needed just one wicket to beat Longridge at Windsor Park and become champions for the first time since 1980.

However, the visitors’ final-wicket pairing of Tom Turner and Matt Greenall frustrated the home side’s bowling attack as they closed on 140-9, chasing 188 for victory.

The drawn match meant Chorley could only accumulate 11 points and they slipped to second as Kendal collected maximum points at home to Fulwood & Broughton to claim the title by just one point.

Lancashire's Edwin Moulton bowling during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 4, 2020. See PA story CRICKET Lancashire. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.Lancashire's Edwin Moulton bowling during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 4, 2020. See PA story CRICKET Lancashire. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.
After being put into bat, Chorley were bowled out for 187 after 50 overs with Roshen Silva top scoring with 43, while Holdsworth struck 30 lower down the order. Caleb Bradford and Jake Durnell took three wickets apiece for the visitors.

Chorley made early in-roads but they were frustrated by Matthew de Villiers, who struck a fine 80.

However, the hosts stuck to their task and had the visitors nine down but could not find the final wicket which would have sealed the title. Edwin Moulton was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-26.

Kendal, meanwhile, wrapped up victory – and ultimately the title – in quick time against F&B after bowling the visitors out for just 110.

Chris Miller took 4-27 and Freddie Fallows returned figures of 3-9. James McWilliam top scored with 34. Oliver Tyson (36) and Max Winskill (35 not out) ensured the hosts knocked off the runs for the loss of two wickets.

Last year’s champions Garstang ensured they finished third by defeating Leyland in a low-scoring game at The Riverside.

Ian Walling took 4-49 and Michael Walling chipped in with 3-9 as the visitors were all out for 125.

Garstang did not have things all their own way in reply as they lost eight wickets with Geeth Kumara taking 4-24. However, Ryan Pearson (39) and Mark Walling (25 not out) ultimately got them over the line.

