​Lancaster have squad depth for a tilt at the Palace Shield title

Captain Ben Simm in action.

Skipper Ben Simm reckons Lancaster are in a good position to mount a promotion charge this season – and reclaim their status as a Northern Premier League club.

​The men from Lune Road moved into second spot in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division – 16 points behind neighbours Morecambe – last weekend courtesy of a 35-run win over Rufford.

Having been relegated in 2023, the club is eager to move back up the cricket pyramid.

Simm, above, believes the club’s recruitment drive over the winter has put them in a strong position.

"We have added Shabnam Ali from Walshaw – he actually lives in Lancaster but had been travelling to play for them,” Simm said.

"He’s been a real asset – I think he’s one of the top wicket-takers in the league. He just makes batsmen play at every ball.

"We signed batsmen Ashir Imdad from Nelson and David Steinson is back playing for us after having a baby.

"We have added some good additions to the team.”