Lancashire and Yorkshire settle for Roses cricket draw as play is ruled out on final day

A wet outfield at Emerald Headingley brought the Roses match to a premature end

Umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong inspected the problematic Emerald Stand End of the ground, which also forced the abandonment of Tuesday’s play early in the afternoon.

After discussions with the coaches and captains, the match was called off just after 10am. Group winners Lancashire take 11 points and Yorkshire eight.

Both counties had already qualified for the top group in the Championship before this final Group Three fixture, though the match was important because of points carried over to the next stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having won the reverse fixture at Emirates Old Trafford in May, Lancashire will carry forward 16.5 points and Yorkshire 4.5 into the top group of four games to decide the county champions and the Bob Willis Trophy finalists.

Two days were abandoned completely in Leeds and only 23.2 overs bowled on day three.

Lancashire were 411 for two from 119.2 overs. Keaton Jennings made 132 and Luke Wells was unbeaten on 97.

Yorkshire issued an update on young fast bowler Dom Leech, who suffered a leg injury while fielding on the boundary.

The statement reads: “Dom Leech has dislocated a joint at the side of his left knee. An X-ray has shown no broken bones, and Leech will have an MRI scan today. The fast bowler is scheduled to see a specialist tomorrow.”

The abandonment means England’s James Anderson has not bowled in two of his four Championship games for Lancashire this summer.