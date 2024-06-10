Karl ​Cross lads Leyland to victory over Chorley on derby day in the Northern Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Derby day belonged to Leyland on Saturday in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

​Karl Cross’s men were denied an outright win at home to Chorley but still came away with 12 points in a winning draw to move into second in the table.

It was the skipper who led the way as he continued his fine form with the bat this season, scoring 91 at the top of the order.

He was ably supported by Kurtis Watson who struck 66 while professional Ross Bretherton (35 not out) maintained the impetus as the hosts closed on 240-4.

Leyland skipper Karl Cross hit 91 against Chorley

Chorley never looked likely once they lost their top order cheaply, although Marques Ackerman (73) and Joseph Tiffin (50 not out) gave them hope.

But Bretherton and Will Smith kept them in check with three wickets apiece as the visitors limped to 177-9.

In a low-scoring contest at the Newsham Memorial Ground, Longridge collected maximum points, beating strugglers St Annes by 23 runs.

Luke Platt top scored for the hosts with 31 as they were bowled out for 123. Mitch Bolus took 4-33 and Lukman Vahaluwala chipped-in with 3-38.

Jake Durnell (4-23) and Alex Mason (3-20) bettered those figures as the visitors were dismissed for just 97.

Mawdesley are becoming increasingly marooned at the bottom of the table. They were crushed by reigning champions Kendal at Rectory Field.

Louis Backhouse took 5-7 as the hosts were skittled for just 76 and Sam Dutton then struck an unbeaten 33 to seal victory by seven wickets.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood maintained their excellent start to the campaign and remain at the summit of the table.

They defeated local rivals Blackpool by four wickets at Stanley Park. The home side elected to bat first and posted a respectable 193-5 with Josh Boyne hitting an unbeaten 86.

A quick-fire 63 from Tomas King, including nine fours and one six, at the top of the order set Fleetwood’s run chase up.

Vathsal Govind’s unbeaten 62 provided the anchor with Nathan Bend’s run-a-ball 35 easing the leaders home with four wickets in hand.

​After a difficult week, Fulwood & Broughton ended it on a positive note by progressing in the 40-Over Cup competition on Sunday.

​After their match against Blackpool was abandoned the previous week due to a dangerous wicket at Highfield – an incident which resulted in them being docked 15 points – F&B got the better of Euxton.

However, it was a closely contested match, which had been switched Balshaw Park, with Ben Parkinson’s men prevailing by just two runs after they had posted 134 all out.

Elsewhere in the competition, Leyland defeated Settle by two wickets thanks to knocks of 44 and 39 from James Critchley and Ross Bretherton respectively. Critchley had earlier taken three wickets.

In the league, F&B managed to hold on to a draw at Netherfield. The hosts batted first and posted 217-8 thanks to Reece Irving’s half-century and 44 from Ben Barrow. Lewis Wellings took four wickets.