It news that will be music to the ears of his Chorley fanbase, ‘El Gato’ will begin his path towards a world title shot at the AO Arena on May 27.

The fight, against an opponent to be confirmed, will be Catterall’s first since signing with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom in his latest promotional shift.

The 29-year-old, who has not fought since his controversial loss against Josh Taylor in February of last year, could face WBC world super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis before the year is out. But first he must come through whatever test is put in front of him on May 27, when he features on the undercard of the rematch between big-punching Mexican Mauricio Lara and Nottingham’s Leigh Wood for the WBA world featherweight title.

After being unveiled by Hearn at the weigh in for Anthony Joshua’s return to action against Jermaine Franklin on Friday, Catterall was ringside at the O2 Arena on Saturday night as AJ got back to winning ways.

“We’ve had some exciting conversations,” Catterall told DAZN at the O2. “The 140lbs division is stacked now, there’s 10 or 15 fighters that I could mention and these are the fights I want to get involved in and see how far I can go in this sport.”

A former British champion, through no fault of his own Catterall has fought just four times in the last four years and is now looking to get firmly back on track.