News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout
37 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
1 hour ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
1 hour ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
1 hour ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
2 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear

Jack Catterall's next fight: Chorley star to feature on undercard of Mauricio Lara-Leigh Wood rematch at Manchester's AO Arena after signing with Eddie Hearn

Jack Catterall will return to the ring in Manchester in May it has been confirmed.

Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

It news that will be music to the ears of his Chorley fanbase, ‘El Gato’ will begin his path towards a world title shot at the AO Arena on May 27.

The fight, against an opponent to be confirmed, will be Catterall’s first since signing with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom in his latest promotional shift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Jack Catterall signs with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing as he eyes world titl...
Most Popular

The 29-year-old, who has not fought since his controversial loss against Josh Taylor in February of last year, could face WBC world super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis before the year is out. But first he must come through whatever test is put in front of him on May 27, when he features on the undercard of the rematch between big-punching Mexican Mauricio Lara and Nottingham’s Leigh Wood for the WBA world featherweight title.

After being unveiled by Hearn at the weigh in for Anthony Joshua’s return to action against Jermaine Franklin on Friday, Catterall was ringside at the O2 Arena on Saturday night as AJ got back to winning ways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve had some exciting conversations,” Catterall told DAZN at the O2. “The 140lbs division is stacked now, there’s 10 or 15 fighters that I could mention and these are the fights I want to get involved in and see how far I can go in this sport.”

A former British champion, through no fault of his own Catterall has fought just four times in the last four years and is now looking to get firmly back on track.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has high hopes for Jack Catterall
Promoter Eddie Hearn has high hopes for Jack Catterall
Promoter Eddie Hearn has high hopes for Jack Catterall
Eddie HearnChorleyManchesterMauricio LaraO2 Arena