The fighting pride of Chorley is looking to secure a world title fight after his hugely controversial loss to former undisputed super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor back in February 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rematch between the pair has fallen through, at least for now, with recent speculation suggesting Catterall could target WBC champion Regis Prograis.

His move to Matchroom, having only signed with Boxxer and Sky Sports back in August, was announced at the weigh in for Anthony Joshua’s return against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night.

The promotional switch means Catterall will now fight on streaming app DAZN, with his first outing with Hearn set to be on May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catterall, who had won 26 straight fights as a pro before the Taylor controversy, said: "I'm excited for the next phase of my career. Teaming up with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and DAZN is a massive step in the right direction for me.

"There are going to be some huge nights in the future and I'm excited to get the ball rolling and to be involved in some career-defining fights over the next couple of years. I have been working tremendously hard in the gym and I will be ready for any opportunity that presents itself. I'm grateful to be in this position and I'm looking forward to kicking off a successful relationship with Matchroom and DAZN."

Jack Catterall poses for photographers with promoter Eddie Hearn

Hearn said: “Jack Catterall is another signing that we are massively excited about, and he should arguably be the reigning undisputed super-lightweight world champion following his brilliant performance against Josh Taylor..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack is itching to get back into the ring following a layoff that was out of his control and there are some big fights to make for him in the competitive 140lbs division.”

It was a busy day for Hearn who also announced the signings for IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards, who is looking to unify the division, and top female prospect Shannon Ryan, who is managed by former world champion Joshua’s 258 company.