Garstang CC announce four signings for the 2022 season

They go into the new campaign looking to improve on their performances in 2021, which saw them finish fifth in the division.

Although they were only nine points adrift of second-placed Lancaster, there was a 32-point gap to champions Blackpool.

Speaking at the end of the season, first XI skipper Mark Walling believed recruitment was required in the batting and bowling ranks.

Ryan Pearson has joined Garstang CC from Morecambe CC Picture: Tony North

That has taken place with four players confirmed as moving to the Riverside for the 2022 schedule.

The first of them is Indian professional Punit Bisht, who is back with the club for a third season.

Although he didn’t play the full campaign, his second season with the club yielded 852 runs across all competitions at an average of more than 42.

That was almost 150 runs more than his nearest challenger, Michael Walling.

In all, his two years with the club have seen Bisht score 2,452 runs at an average of 49.03, including eight centuries.

Bolstering the batting ranks is Ryan Pearson, who has joined the club from Morecambe.

A 2015 title winner, Pearson had been skipper at Morecambe who finished second-bottom of the table last season after previously moving back across from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Two bowlers have completed the Garstang winter shopping for now.

The first new boy is Jacob Procter, who has made the move from Longridge.

He took 247 wickets in eight seasons across all levels at Newsham, his best figures being 6-12 against Kendal in 2020.

Joining him is Rizwan Patel, who had previously featured for Preston.

The left-arm seamer took 34 wickets last season with a best of 7-30 against Fylde in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight in June 2021.