​Fylde can’t shrug off attentions of plucky Durham

​Fylde Hockey Club and Durham University played out a dramatic 4-4 draw in the penultimate game of the season in the Women’s Conference League.

Playing at home, Fylde took the lead early when Nicky Kellet set up Rebecca Worthington.

However, Durham responded quickly, drawing level through a well-worked penalty corner.

Durham took the lead in the third quarter but after a series of penalty corners they finally equalised with a powerful strike from the top of the circle from Megan Wildish.

Fylde edged ahead again when Worthington got on the end of a loose ball in the circle, but Durham responded immediately, earning a penalty corner and converting it to make it 3-3.

In the final quarter, the hosts thought they had secured all three points when they scored again through a strike from Kellet but Durham had the last word. With just minutes remaining, Durham found the equaliser with another well-worked penalty corner.

The men were 7-2 winners over Preston sixths. Phil Hope (2) and Jack Jones scored early.

There were further goals from Ollie Holmes (2), Jones and Hope completed his hat-trick.

Fylde's men's team

Fylde seconds were left disappointed with an away draw after scoring early through Emma Savidge but conceding an equaliser in the last minute to Formby, leaving any promotion hopes dashed and down to fifth in the tight Division One table.

Fylde hosted Windermere in a thrilling encounter that ended in a 3-3 draw. Camilla Wyles produced a moment of brilliance to open the scoring. They led at half-time, but three goals in quick succession put Fylde on the back foot.

Ellie Hope made it 3-2 and Hollie Guthrie was in the right place at the right time to earn a draw.

It was the final game of the season for Fylde fifth and they enjoyed a 3-0 win at Brookfields seconds. Gabi Hopley-Sherratt, Jess Grice and Aimee Jennings were on target.

Fylde's sixth team

Fylde’s development team enjoyed a 6-2 win over their counterparts at Leyland & Chorley.

Sophia Taylor and Michelle Finney scored a two each and there were goals for Carrena Leverton and Leah Richmond.