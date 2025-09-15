​Euxton miss out on promotion despite victory over Carlisle

​Euxton’s brave promotion bid ended in failure on the final day of the NPL Division Two season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​While the weather decimated the fixtures in Division One, there was plenty of play in Division Two. Unfortunately for Euxton, their win over Carlisle was not enough to secure promotion.

The Cumbrians held onto second spot despite losing by five wickets at Balshaw Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their four bonus points was enough to hold off James Bone’s men, who finish in third.

Scores of 39 from Oliver Spedding and Brodie Glendinning enabled Carlisle to post 198-9. Joseph Bowden returned super figures of 6-59.

Bone anchored his side to victory thanks to an unbeaten half-century which included seven boundaries.

Vernon Carus have suffered the disaster of relegation after they were bowled out for 89 at home to Thornton Cleveleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TC picked up the majority of the points despite the weather preventing them from reaching their victory target.

Penwortham finished fourth after rounding off their campaign by beating Barrow at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground. Nathan Walmsley picked up 7-15 as the hosts were bowled out for 82 – a total pen surpassed off 20.1 overs.

St Annes return to the top division as champions with bottom side Mawdesley relegated alongside Vernons to the Palace Shield.