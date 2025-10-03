Dougherty returns to Shaw Hill for a ‘tee-time’ feast

Fresh from presenting Sky Sports' coverage of the Ryder Cup, Nick Dougherty is looking forward to another special golfing event in Chorley next week.

The 43-year-old former professional player will be returning 'home' to Shaw Hill Golf Club next Wednesday as guest of honour at a dinner and Q&A to celebrate the club's centenary year.

Another highlight of Nick's visit will be a special edition of his coaching class Nick Dougherty's Tee Time Tips, always popular on Sky and social media.

Nick Dougherty is the face of Sky Sports' golf coverage Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Club captain Neil Haworth told the Guardian: “Nick is a great advocate for junior golf and we'd like as many young people as possible to come along with their families.

“It will take place on the 18th looking towards the clubhouse, which is one of the best sights in golf.”

Dougherty's achievements as a junior at Shaw Hill are legendary as Neil explains: “Nick literally grew up here, living in the lodge at the club's entrance from the age of 11 and being coached by his father, Roger, who I still see regularly.

“Everyone at Shaw Hill has a story about Nick. I remember Roger always saying he was injured for winter league matches and getting Nick to substitute for him. Then we'd hear all the stories about members being beaten by an 11-year-old. He was playing off a handicap of four by the time he was 13.”

A protege of Sir Nick Faldo and graduate of his Junior Series, Dougherty went on to be named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year on the European Tour. His three Tour wins included the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2007.

Neil added: “So many great players never win anything but Nick won three times on the European Tour.”

Nick's Tee Time tips at Shaw Hill is expected to get under way at around 4pm. It is free to attend and you don't need to be a club member.

Liverpool-born Dougherty is president of the Golf Foundation, a charity dedicated to making the sport accessible to all young people and schools. He has been anchorman of Sky’s golf coverage since 2019.