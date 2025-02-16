Chorley boxer Jack Catterall’s world title hopes hit after defeat to Barboza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Catterall suffered an agonising split-decision points defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr in Manchester, dealing a major blow to the British light-welterweight's world title ambitions.

Unbeaten American Barboza edged a tight contest to win the WBO 'interim' belt, with several rounds difficult to score and neither man stamping their authority at the Co-op Live Arena.

Catterall, 31, was at times outworking and outmanoeuvring his 33-year-old opponent, landing smart counter punches, but Barboza ended the rounds strongly.

Two judges scored the bout 115-113 to Barboza, while the third had the same outcome for the home favourite.

Jack Catterall punches Arnold Barboza Jr during the WBO Interim World Super Lightweight Title fight (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chorley's Catterall lost for the second time in his 33-fight career, with the only other blemish a controversial split-decision points defeat to Josh Taylor in 2022, which he avenged last year.

WBO world champion Teofimo Lopez now has 180 days to defend against Barboza, who could be elevated to the position as title holder if his compatriot decides to pursue a different opponent.

"Tricky fight, close fight, there are no arguments and congratulations to Barboza. I thought I just did enough but no excuses," said Catterall.

The loss was disappointing for Catterall, who was enjoying a golden period in his career. In the past 15 months, he had beaten former champions Taylor, Jorge Linares and Regis Prograis.

But he came up against an undefeated foe who was motivated by his own pursuit for world honours.

"I want to see him go and fight for the world title, hopefully he beats Teofimo," added Catterall.

Catterall missed out on becoming England's first male undisputed champion in the four-belt era when he lost to Taylor three years ago in Glasgow. Most ringside observers felt he should have been awarded the decision against the Scot.

If he does not ever win a world title, that loss – and the injustice of it – may unfortunately be what 'El Gato' will be most remembered for.