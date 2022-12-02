Becher Chase the highlight of excellent card at Aintree

Aintree racecourse

That contest forms part of an excellent seven-race card which gets underway at 11.45am and concludes at 3.15pm. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds at Horse Racing Betting.

Gesskille has attracted plenty of support in recent days and is the current 7/2 favourite with the sponsor. Formerly trained in France, the six-year-old has won three of his five starts for new connections and was beaten a nose in the Grand Sefton last month. He remains thoroughly unexposed and open to more improvement back over a longer trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashtown Lad was fifth in the Scottish Grand National last term and returned to action with a respectable third over hurdles at Aintree last month and is a 4/1 shot for this prize for Dan and Harry Skelton. Five Star Getaway (8/1) was a well-beaten 14th over these fences in the Topham in April, but does remain lightly-raced and is capable of more progression.

Hill Sixteen (10/1) was second in this race 12 months ago, beaten just a length and renews rivalry here with his conqueror on that occasion, Snow Leopardess (10/1). Charlie Longsdon’s stable star was strongly fancied for the Grand National following that Becher Chase win, but she proved disappointing and was pulled-up. The 10-year-old was also pulled-up at Warwick on her seasonal return and now clearly has questions to answer in defence of her crown.

Others to note include The Wolf (10/1) who filled seventh in the Scottish Grand National last term and the unexposed Dr Kananga (12/1).

The other highlight on the card is the £80,000 Many Clouds Chase, a Grade Two contest over three miles and one furlong at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Won in stunning fashion by Protektorat 12 months ago, this year’s contest is stacked full of quality and even includes Noble Yeats, the 2022 Grand National winner for Emmet Mullins.

Ahoy Senor already boasts course and distance form at the track having won the Mildmay Novices’ Chase back in April. However, Lucinda Russell’s stable star does have questions to answer following a bitterly disappointing return when he was last of five in the Charlie Hall Chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantry House is another fascinating contender for Nicky Henderson having recorded a victory over course and distance in the 2021 Mildmay Novices’ Chase. A dual winner last term, he did disappoint in the King George and the Cheltenham Gold Cup when pulled-up in both races and this does look somewhat of a retrieval mission.

Dashel Drasher impressed on his return when winning at Aintree over hurdles, whilst course and distance scorer Sam Brown amd Sounds Russian complete the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aintree Selections

11.45am - Etalon

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.20pm – Broadway Boy

12.55pm – Dixon Cove

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.30pm – Ahoy Senor

2.05pm - Gesskille

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.40pm – Kiltealy Briggs