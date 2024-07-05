Batsmen will hold the key to success for Penwortham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Penwortham skipper Robbie Sumner believes his team’s performances with the bat will be crucial to their chances of having a successful season

The wicketkeeper/batsman reckons he boasts one of the strongest bowling attacks in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

But a lot depends on whether his men can post big totals or chase down scores.

In Australian overseas ace Isaac Werner, the club has somebody capable of batting long and Sumner is eager to see his players build big scores around him.

Ashley Billington bowling for Penwortham

"Isaac is a very good player,” said Sumner, whose side host Torrisholme this weekend. “He’s probably not scored the runs he would have liked at the start of the season.

"But he’s coming into some form and hopefully when the pitches get better with the weather improving, I am sure there will be a lot more runs from him.

"He likes to bat long, he likes to face a lot of balls so if he can stay there and lads can bat around him, especially at home, we have got lads who can hit the big shots so I am sure at some point this season we are going to rack up a big score.”

In terms of his team’s bowling department, Sumner is particularly excited about young opening fast bowler Ryan Roberts.

He has already claimed 25 wickets this season at an average of 17.80.

"Ryan is impressive – he’s a young fast bowler,” said Sumner. “He’s probably one of the best bowlers in the league and I am sure his numbers back that up.

"We have got him but we’ve also got the experience of spinner Ashley Billington.

"Nathan Walmsley resigned the second-team captaincy to play in the first team.

"I would say we have a strong bowling attack and if our batting can match our bowling, then we will take some beating by most sides.

"I am pretty happy with the make-up of our squad. We have got a fairly young side mixed with a bit of experience.

"I am quite a young captain, I am only 25, and so it’s a promising future for the club.

"We’ve got five teams on a Saturday, got some good juniors coming through. We are in a good place so it’s just now a case of getting those young lads progressing their careers.”

Meanwhile, Longridge will target a place in the last four of the 40-Over Cup this weekend.

Luke Platt’s men take on reigning Northern Premier Cricket League champions Kendal at Shap Road in the quarter-finals of the competition.

They will be hoping to maintain their reputation as a formidable cup team. Indeed Sunday’s encounter is a repeat encounter of the 2022 final when Longridge emerged victorious in a tight contest by two wickets.

