All-rounder Coughlin signs up to bolster Lancashire next summer

Lancashire have signed all-rounder Paul Coughlin from Durham ahead of the 2026 season.

The 32-year-old versatile Coughlin brings a wealth of experience to Emirates Old Trafford having made more than 100 appearances for Durham.

In 65 first-class appearances, Coughlin has taken 142 wickets bowling right-arm seam and scored just shy of 2,000 runs.

He has a strong career bowling record in T20 cricket, picking up 71 wickets from 70 matches at an average of just 25. Coughlin will join up with the Red Rose for pre-season training in November.

Paul Coughlin is joining Lancashire from Durham (photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Coughlin said: “I’m thrilled to be making the move to Lancashire. It’s a club with a great history and big ambitions, and I’m really looking forward to getting started with a new chapter in my career.

“The chance to commit to Lancashire for the future and be part of what they’re looking to achieve here is something that I’m hugely excited about.

“I know Keaton Jennings and Michael Jones very well from our time at Durham together and it will be great to link up with both again at Lancashire and meet the rest of the lads.”

Director of cricket performance Mark Chilton added: “We are delighted to have secured Paul’s services as we continue to strengthen our squad ahead of the 2026 season.

“Paul’s all-round qualities will add significant depth and versatility across both red-ball and white-ball formats.”