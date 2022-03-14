Age no barrier as 10-year-old Jack Wilding reached national snooker final
The Preston and District Snooker League’s 10-year-old Jack Wilding has reached the final of the National English Under 14s’ northern section.
Having topped his group winning all three group games, the youngster moved on to the quarter-finals and knocked in breaks of 38 and 56 to win 2-0.
Wilding then won 2-0 in the semi-finals before unfortunately going down 2-0 in the final. For one of the youngest in the tournament, the future looks bright for young Jack.
Also, special mention to must go to 11- year-old Jackson Pope who, like Wilding, topped his group by winning all three games before losing 2-1 in a close game in the quarter-finals.
Back to the league action, and in Division One St Anthony’s B had a 6-1 home win against Elite A.
Zak Patel starred with breaks of 40 and 25 in a 80-51 win and was backed up by Andy Brady who won 75-30 knocking in a break of 37.
League leaders Brownedge Blue once again proved why they are the side to beat with a 7-0 away win at St Wilfrid’s A.
Leigh Robinson had breaks of 34 and 30 in his 76-34 win, and James Peoples won 99-13.
In Division Two, Elite Red have now won 17 games on the bounce, the latest of which was by a margin of 6-1 at home to St Wilfrid’s B.
Harvey Falconer had a break of 41 in his 95-39 win and Robert Marsh won 62-39 which included a 33 break.
Fulwood Blue continue to keep pace though back in second place in the table with a 6-1 home win against New Longton, Liam Wilson starred with a 30 break in his 100-10 win and Mehl Singh won 82-16
In Division Three, league leaders New Meadow St B had a superb 7-0 home win against Lostock Cons B.
Nish Barot had a 33 break in his 70-34 win and was backed up by Brian Mangan who won 78-25.
St Gerard’s enjoy a great night with a 6-1 home win against Whittingham A.
Cliff Burnett was in flying form with a 99-29 win and Geoff Wilkinson won 67-40.