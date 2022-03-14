Age no barrier as 10-year-old Jack Wilding reached national snooker final

Having topped his group winning all three group games, the youngster moved on to the quarter-finals and knocked in breaks of 38 and 56 to win 2-0.

Wilding then won 2-0 in the semi-finals before unfortunately going down 2-0 in the final. For one of the youngest in the tournament, the future looks bright for young Jack.

Also, special mention to must go to 11- year-old Jackson Pope who, like Wilding, topped his group by winning all three games before losing 2-1 in a close game in the quarter-finals.

Ten-year-old Jack Wilding

Back to the league action, and in Division One St Anthony’s B had a 6-1 home win against Elite A.

Zak Patel starred with breaks of 40 and 25 in a 80-51 win and was backed up by Andy Brady who won 75-30 knocking in a break of 37.

League leaders Brownedge Blue once again proved why they are the side to beat with a 7-0 away win at St Wilfrid’s A.

Leigh Robinson had breaks of 34 and 30 in his 76-34 win, and James Peoples won 99-13.

In Division Two, Elite Red have now won 17 games on the bounce, the latest of which was by a margin of 6-1 at home to St Wilfrid’s B.

Harvey Falconer had a break of 41 in his 95-39 win and Robert Marsh won 62-39 which included a 33 break.

Fulwood Blue continue to keep pace though back in second place in the table with a 6-1 home win against New Longton, Liam Wilson starred with a 30 break in his 100-10 win and Mehl Singh won 82-16

In Division Three, league leaders New Meadow St B had a superb 7-0 home win against Lostock Cons B.

Nish Barot had a 33 break in his 70-34 win and was backed up by Brian Mangan who won 78-25.

St Gerard’s enjoy a great night with a 6-1 home win against Whittingham A.