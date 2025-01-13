Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He made his debut for Lancashire in 2001!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Anderson has signed a one-year contract with Lancashire which will take him into a 24th season at the club.

England’s record wicket-taker pas put pen-to-paper on an ‘initial’ season-long deal following the end of his ECB central contract. Anderson’s last game was his final one for England, back in July against the West Indies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old retired from international cricket after 188 Test matches and a remarkable 704 wickets. He then transitioned into a bowling mentor role with the England team. But, Anderson’s playing ambition was always clear - he entered the Indian Premier League auction but went unsold.

James Anderson of England walks through the guard of honour on his final test appearance | (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He will be available for Lancashire in both the County Championship and Vitality Blast. Anderson last played a first-class match for the Red Rose in June - he took 7-35 against Nottinghamshire. The England great last played a T20 match in 2014.

“Going to be really special”

"This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white-ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to,” said Anderson.

"I have been working hard on keeping my fitness levels high and continuing to bowl regularly during my time as a coach with England throughout the winter, with the aim of being able to hit the ground running when the county season starts in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love playing at Emirates Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special."

Lancashire director of cricket performance, Mark Chilton added: "We have been in open dialogue with Jimmy since his international retirement and our position has been clear from the start. It is fantastic news for all connected with the club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire.

"From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day and he was just desperate to get back out on the park.

“As it stands, he is fully committed to the county season across both the County Championship and Vitality Blast this summer, and whilst we all recognise he will have other opportunities, he has made it clear playing is his first priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be able to share a dressing room with England's all-time leading wicket taker, and one of cricket's greatest players, is incredible for our squad and I've no doubt that our members and supporters, and cricket fans around the world, will be equally as thrilled to watch Jimmy in action for Lancashire again next summer."

Lancashire begin their Rothesay County Championship Division Two campaign on Friday, April 4 against Middlesex at Lord’s. Their Vitality Blast season commences on Thursday, May 29 at home to Worcestershire.