Young striker Millenic Alli can be Chorley's catalyst this season

Having drawn a blank in their opening two league games in defeats to Brackley Town and AFC Telford United, the Magpies finally had lift-off on bank holiday Monday when they defeated Alfreton Town 1-0 away.

The match appeared to be heading to a goalless draw until substitute Alli raced clear 10 minutes from time and coolly slotted home.

If that was impressive then Alli’s double somersault certainly caught the eye among the travelling fans – and his team-mates.

Millenic Alli hits the winner against Alfreton (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Leather said: “Alli scored a really good goal.

“You can see that he’s got that in his locker, running at players and nipping past them. He’s got pace and trickery and luckily for us he came on against Alfreton on Saturday and made a real difference for us.

“He had a few shots and obviously one of them went in – and the celebration wasn’t too bad either.”

Alli’s goal was just the tonic for Chorley who had endured a difficult day the previous Saturday when their match against Bradford Park Avenue at Victory Park was abandoned after the visitors’ Jake Hobbs suffered a double leg fracture.

Millenic Alli celebrates in style (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The incident in the 12th minute led to Harvey Smith being shown the red card.

“You don’t wish a serious injury like that on anyone,” said Leather.

“Obviously Harvey has not meant it – it’s just one of those things which does happen in football and unfortunately it happened to Jake.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.

“It was tough to see that happen but we managed to focus on Monday’s game and get a good win.

“Obviously, it’s about ticking boxes and it was good to get clean sheet, an away win – it was just what we needed and so hopefully we can kick on.”

This weekend, Chorley will look to get the better of Gloucester City who head to Victory Park.

“Gloucester was the last team we played last season before the season got cancelled,” Leather said.

“So we know what they are about. They are a very good team – they are full-time.

“I am sure the manager Jamie Vermiglio will have us fully prepared to face them.”

AFC Fylde travel to Kettering Town this weekend.