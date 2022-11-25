African grey parrot Joey, possibly a distant relative of escape artist parrot Chanel from Liverpool, is football obsessed and chants "It's Coming Home" repeatedly to his owner and is never one to miss a match on the TV. Naughty Joey is described as a "bit of a nightmare" and is always causing his owner problems. He also thinks Three Lions star Jack Grealish is a right sort.

Owner Jemma Louise who has had Joey for 12 years said: "He's not the prettiest bird as he has had a tough life. He was a bad plucker and was in a surgical fire at the vets earlier this year, so he shouldn't be here really. He started singing the day England lost at the Euros and hasn't stopped since."

Football mad Joey the England supporting parrot never misses a match and constantly sings "It's Coming Home", pictured with his owner Jemma Louise

Because of their intelligence and ability to mimic human speech, African greys are the most popular pet bird in the world. The birds breed well in captivity, and at least 1.3 million grey parrots that have been exported legally from Africa over the past four decades, particularly to countries in the Middle East.

Joey, who will be keeping a close bird's eye on the TV for every match, is convinced that this is England's year to raise the World Cup trophy in Qatar - let's hope he is right.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions play their second group game against the USA at 7pm on Friday night.