Talented Reagan Masterson, who attends Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School, plays Bruce, a school friend of the title character, in the film, which is based on the popular West End musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s classic. The 14-year-old applied for an audition for a role in the film, which is released in cinemas on Friday (November 25), after spotting an advert on social media during lockdown.

The movie charts the escapades of Matilda (Alisha Weir) - an extraordinary girl armed with a razor-sharp mind and a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) and feared headteacher Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

Proud mother Rhonda said: "Something came up on Facebook while we were in lockdown and we applied not knowing what it was for. We then found out it was for Matilda and he had two auditions. I told him not to expect much as it was his first ever audition, but he got it. Out of 100 lads they kept him back and filmed him and they said they wanted to see him again on the Friday and again on the Monday. Three weeks after he got the part and our lives changed."

Reagan Masterson, 14, from Bamber Bridge has a part in the new movie Matilda the Musical. The film also stars Emma Thompson

Reagan, who has attended dance classes since he was seven and has won awards at the IDO World Dance Championships in Germany, added: "I am really happy about it. I love people coming up to me in the street and asking is it me that is in the movie. It was amazing working with Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch, who play Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey. At first I was really nervous but then I got to know everyone so well. I loved it so much. I'm hoping after this that I gain more opportunities which will help with my career.

"Emma Thompson was always so nice and lovely to everyone. She bought us cake and Matilda 2022 books and wrote individual messages on them. She wrote on mine 'Thank you for working with me and I would love to work with you again'. We also got to take home the school rucksacks from the movie."

Rhonda, who has seven other children and runs Barrel and Bean micropub in Penwortham with daughter Kylie, 33, says Reagan is the first in the family to dip his toes into the acting world. She added: "From an early age I tried to get him into football but he was always performing and doing cartwheels and hanging upside down. He is very unique. He loved drama at school and everyone used to say he will be on TV one day and now we will be watching him on screen this Friday as we have booked out seats and will be going to the Capitol Centre to watch the movie with family and friends." Reagan has auditioned for another part he says will be "even bigger that Matilda" and which will star singer Ariana Grande.

