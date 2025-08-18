Morecambe's buyout by Panjab Warriors was given the green light over the weekend Photo: Michelle Adamson

Morecambe have confirmed that wages will be paid by Wednesday as it begins a new era under the ownership of Panjab Warriors.

A club statement on Monday evening said that the club’s suspension from the National League had been lifted.

It also reiterated the National League’s update from Sunday which said that the payment of outstanding football-related debt would then see the end of the club’s transfer embargo.

The Shrimps said: “Morecambe Football Club is delighted to confirm that the acquisition of the club by Panjab Warriors has now officially completed, upon National League formal approval for completion of the sale to take place.

“The National League have confirmed to us yesterday that the current suspension from the National League has been lifted and once all outstanding football-related debt are paid the current embargo will also be immediately lifted.

“We can confirm that we have received funds from our new owners Panjab Warriors this morning to pay all outstanding wages, HMRC liabilities and all other football creditors which will all be paid by Wednesday 20th August 2025 and will be in the bank accounts of all individuals by the end of Wednesday.

“This marks the end of Jason Whittingham’s tenure as owner, who took control of the club through Bond Group Investments in May 2018.

“All at the club would like to thank Jason and wish him the very best for the future.”

Players and staff had previously only been paid a third of June’s wages and nothing for July as the club’s ownership crisis rumbled on over the summer.

They were thanked by Panjab Warriors, who said they were ‘delighted’ to buy a club which had been up for sale since September 2022.

Morecambe’s suspension from National League duties left them unable to play the scheduled first three games of the season against Boston United, Brackley Town and Scunthorpe United.

As the National League said on Sunday, the aim is for the Shrimps to finally kick off their season against Altrincham at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Panjab Warriors added: “A special mention to all the members of staff at Morecambe (both playing and non-playing) and to all players for showing true integrity and togetherness over the past few months during this difficult period.

“We would like to thank the local community and all our incredible supporters of Morecambe FC, whose passion and resilience carried the club through some extremely difficult moments.

“It was truly great to see these fans represented with such professionalism by the Shrimps Trust, firstly under the leadership of Tarnia Elsworth and now under Patrick Stoyles, a true example of how to channel all the different voices into one very strong robust voice that has been very instrumental in achieving this historic outcome.

“We are truly proud of the response of all, both young and old, that have collectively shown such amazing strength of character in the face of such adversity.

“All at Panjab Warriors deem themselves very fortunate to be given this opportunity to integrate with such an amazing fanbase.

“We would also like to thank the numerous MPs, including the Prime Minister and Lisa Nandy MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, and Lizzi Collinge MP for her tireless support of the club, including raising its plight in Parliament and her unequivocal support of the club throughout this summer.

“We can now move forward and pursue our objectives of building a football operation that is on par with the best of modern standards across clubs in England.

“Morecambe spent 18 proud years in the EFL. It is where the club belongs and we will do everything we can to get there again.

“Our initial aim for this season was to immediately challenge for direct promotion back to League Two but we understand that, due to the events and circumstances of the last couple of months, it will be difficult to achieve that objective this season.

“The priority for this season will be to ensure that we have a competitive team on the pitch and rebuild the foundations behind the scenes, and develop processes that will help us compete for promotion in the following season and beyond.

“It is important for us that we continue to reflect our town and represent our supporters. We understand what this club means to our local community.

“We will protect the heritage of Morecambe FC and preserve everything that makes the club what it is.

“This is a proud club with a big history and its own identity. We will make sure that that is never changed.

“We understand the pride, emotion and loyalty that is tied to the club.

“We are very ambitious and want to give Morecambe FC the platform and resources to compete at higher levels, but every step will be taken with the heart and spirit of a community led club at the core.

“Our job is to now ensure that the good times return to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.”