Wasteful Brig are made to pay by clinical Ashton United

It seems churlish to suggest that Bamber Bridge were the better team following a 3-0 defeat, but on the balance of play, the result most definitely flattered the hosts.

Having said that, if you fail to take your chances and the opposition take theirs, then you pretty much end up with what you deserve. For all the neat approach play from Brig, there was simply no end product. By contrast the Robins were clinical in front of goal and scored with pretty much every opportunity they created.

Brig enjoyed a bright and had chances to take the lead but chances went begging for Harry Scarborough and Rhys Turner.

Rhys Turner and his Brig team-mates had a day to forget against Ashton United (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The visitors were still well on top and it looked just a matter of time before the Lancashire visitors would open the scoring , with Scarborough drilling in another low shot which the keeper punched clear.

However, Brig were rocked shortly before half-time when young PNE loanee Dana Amaral picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and smashed home an unstoppable shot.

Worse was to follow five minutes after the interval when the ball was smashed home by Michael Brewster.

Brig continued to push forward and another Fin Sinclair-Smith run down the left, he cut across the defender in to the box and cut the ball back to Isaac Sinclair who struck it well, the keeper again making a good save as he parried the ball into the air, Donovan Lescott looked odds on to nod the rebound home but his header from four yards went wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diving header from Scarborough from a left wing cross from Aaron Skinner then flashed across goal and inches wide of the far post.

To rub salt into the wounds, From the resulting goal kick Ashton made it 3-0 with captain Brewster grabbing his second goal of the game and ending any hope Brig had of getting something from the match.