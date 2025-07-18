Morecambe's future remains the subject of concern for supporters Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Morecambe’s owner has named the leader of the consortium he claims is closing in on a deal to buy the club.

It came 24 hours after the Shrimps Trust fans group revealed two separate sources had told it Jamie Alexander Hunter was allegedly in dialogue with Bond Group in relation to the sale.

Claiming any speculation as to the buyer’s identity was inaccurate – and that another announcement will follow today – Whittingham said: “An announcement had been planned for this afternoon, but due to false speculation about the buyer’s identity we have received consent to disclose the buyer’s identity.

“The consortium buying Bond Group’s interest in the club, subject to National League approval, is led by Mr Jonny Cato with an impressive group being built around him to develop the club over the coming seasons.

“Neither Jonny or his team have any connection to Jason or Bond Group of any kind and as before, nobody from the consortium has yet been named publicly.

“The current false speculation and guesses about the buyer’s identify (sic) are not accurate.

“Sales agreements will be completed today (Friday 18 July 2025) and will include a generous payment from the buyer to pay staff and players while the National League approval process is completed.

“We are grateful for this gesture of goodwill when the club and its stakeholders needed it most.

“This sale has progressed at a rapid pace and, once again, we are thankful to the buyer and his legal team for expediting the process to ensure the club’s status in the league was preserved.

“The buyers will engage directly with the National League and the fans to introduce themselves and share their exciting plans for the club.”

