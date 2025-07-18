Under-fire Morecambe owner's latest claim amid ongoing fan fury
After a week of silence, Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham has issued a second statement in as many days regarding the status of the Shrimps, who have been up for sale since September 2022.
It came 24 hours after the Shrimps Trust fans group revealed two separate sources had told it Jamie Alexander Hunter was allegedly in dialogue with Bond Group in relation to the sale.
Claiming any speculation as to the buyer’s identity was inaccurate – and that another announcement will follow today – Whittingham said: “An announcement had been planned for this afternoon, but due to false speculation about the buyer’s identity we have received consent to disclose the buyer’s identity.
“The consortium buying Bond Group’s interest in the club, subject to National League approval, is led by Mr Jonny Cato with an impressive group being built around him to develop the club over the coming seasons.
“Neither Jonny or his team have any connection to Jason or Bond Group of any kind and as before, nobody from the consortium has yet been named publicly.
“The current false speculation and guesses about the buyer’s identify (sic) are not accurate.
“Sales agreements will be completed today (Friday 18 July 2025) and will include a generous payment from the buyer to pay staff and players while the National League approval process is completed.
“We are grateful for this gesture of goodwill when the club and its stakeholders needed it most.
“This sale has progressed at a rapid pace and, once again, we are thankful to the buyer and his legal team for expediting the process to ensure the club’s status in the league was preserved.
“The buyers will engage directly with the National League and the fans to introduce themselves and share their exciting plans for the club.”
Morecambe’s ownership limbo comes amid escalating fan fury, with club staff awaiting two-thirds of June’s wages, a late HMRC payment, school events at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium cancelled, possible legal action from would-be buyers Panjab Warriors, criticism from Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge, no active directors in place, a National League embargo and the only pre-season home game having to be played behind closed doors.