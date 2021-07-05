Tickets to watch semi-final at Preston's Euros fan zone sell out in 'two minutes'
More than 500 tickets to watch this Wednesday's quarter-final game at Preston’s Flag Market sold out in two minutes this morning.
Following the success of Saturday's game, which saw England beat Ukraine with a score of 4-nil, local footie fans were eager to grab a ticket to see the next game on Wednesday (July 7).
More than 500 tickets across 90 tables at the outdoor Flag Market event were sold in just two minutes yesterday morning (July 4), after going on sale to the public at 10am.
And once the tickets had sold out, a waiting list quickly grew, with people now long-awaiting cancellations in the hope of grabbing a ticket to the event.
Mark Whittle, Manager of Preston BID, said: "We had, by lunchtime yesterday, over 2,800 people trying to get their hands on a table, there were 91 in total.
"They sold out in minutes - each event has sold well, but since England beat Germany, demand has been off the scale.
"We'd love to be able to accommodate more than the 540 people our license permits, but given restrictions it's just not possible."
In May it was announced that the Flag Market was to become an outdoor zone for hundreds of fans to gather with friends and family to watch England play in the Euros.
