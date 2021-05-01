Preston's Flag Market to become a Euros soccer fan zone

Preston Business Improvement District, in association with Walker&Williams Boutique Hotels (Winckley Square Hotel, Number 10 Hotel), will create a ticket-only arena to beam England’s matches between Croatia, Scotland, and the Czech Republic, to the city centre in June.

The 2020 “Euros” were postponed in March last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Now they has been rearranged for next month, with various cities hosting matches.

The Preston fan zone will operate on June 13, 18 and 22 and is open to people aged 18 and over.

It will be a ticketed event. Table-service drinks will be available from onsite bars with the first two games expected to be seated as per government restrictions, allowing guests to enjoy the atmosphere of the games and cheer the team on.

According to the current timetable, all social distancing restrictions could be lifted on June 21.

Tickets for the event are available now at PrestonFanZone.co.uk.

The Preston fan zone will mark a major stage in the city's comeback from the pandemic

The events will begin 90 minutes ahead of kick-off with the game host helping build pre-match excitement, before returning at half-time and post-match.

The fan zone will close around one hour after the final whistle.

A BID spokesperson said: “Working with city centre businesses, we’re pleased to be able to stage these exciting events, which take place up and down the country, but are a first for Proud Preston.

"They have been organised to welcome people back to our great city centre and to enjoy a well-managed outdoor experience - we are looking forward to celebrating what we hope will be a great summer for us all”.

Photo Neil Cross. Mike Pixton, centre, with Serena Baxter, Paul Harrison, Paul Butcher and Richard Fontana on Preston's Flag Market

Guests will be able to watch the matches on a super-bright 33sqm LED screen, which is used at the British Grand Prix, Edinburgh Film Festival, and at movie premieres such as Star Wars.

Max Walker-Williams of sponsors Walker&Williams said: “It’s an absolute honour and pleasure to be able to sponsor such great events for the city, especially after such a hard year for everyone.

“No.10 Preston and Winckley Square Hotel, Preston’s only 5-star hotel, are welcoming leisure guests back and are so happy to be celebrating the end of lockdown with Preston BID and the amazing people of Preston.”

The events, which have undergone a rigorous planning and health and safety process, will be staged in line with government guidelines at the time.

The onsite bars will be operated by city centre venues, and food will come from Preston’s famous ‘Guild Tram’.