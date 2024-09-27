​The Magpies can hurt teams in many different ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Hot-shots Chorley currently lead the way in the goalscoring charts in the National League North.

​And boss Andy Preece believes his team’s ability to find different lines of attack is the reason behind their success in front of goal.

The Magpies have struck 17 times from nine league games so far this season. They also put three past Mossley in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

The goals have certainly been shared around with Chorley’s strikers contributing seven goals, while the midfield department have notched six times.

Craig Hewitt celebrates after finishing off a 12-pass move against Oxford City (photo: David Airey/ dia_images)

Remarkably, the defenders have struck seven of Chorley’s goals this season, with strapping centre-half Mark Ellis joining Jack Sampson as the club’s leading goalscorer with three to his name.

“We are a positive team,” said Preece, who takes his team to Spennymoor Town this afternoon in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

“We do like to get forward, get balls in the box, deliver crosses, our set-pieces are good.

“We’re an aggressive team who like to create chances and get shots off. I think we are getting our rewards.”

To see his team find the back of the net with such regularity is a relief for Preece, especially as he lost three of his leading goalscorers from last season in the shape of Carlton Ubaezuonu, Justin Johnson and Jack Hazlehurst.

However, his new signings such as Kole Hall, Momodou Touray and Craig Hewitt have all hit the ground running.

“Of the new lads who have come in, I think there’s only Tom Carr who hasn’t scored and he has been the one player who has looked the most likely but it’s just not quite happened for him yet,” said Preece.

“But Kole has got a couple, Momodou has a couple, Craig Hewitt has got a couple.

“The goals, though, are coming from all over, it’s not like we are relying on one or two players.

“That’s a real positive that the goals are coming from all over the pitch and there are different type of goals.

“We have scored a fair few from set-pieces but we have also scored from situations where we have built up from the back without the other team touching the ball.

“The goal we scored at Oxford City started from our goalkeeper Matty Urwin, we had 12 passes and Oxford never touched the ball.”

Set-plays will always be a major focus of attention for Chorley especially as they benefit from the aerial threat of defenders Ellis, Scott Wilson and Harvey Smith and the deliveries from Adam Blakeman.

Ellis, in particular, has a terrific strike rate for the Magpies, scoring 11 goals for the club from just 58 appearances.

“He’s a real tower in both boxes is Mark Ellis,” said Preece. “It’s the timing of his runs, he’s a real threat.

“He is a good finisher – he’s played up front before and when you’ve got someone like Adam Blakeman – he’s top of the league for assists.

“So when you’ve got somebody like that who is so good at delivering the ball and then have people who are so good at attacking the ball, you’re going to create chances.”