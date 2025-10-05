Tamworth 1, Morecambe 1: ​Respite for Morecambe as they earn a point at Tamworth

​Morecambe picked up a solid point at Tamworth to end their recent run of heavy defeats.

​After conceding five goals in both their last two games Ashvir Singh Johal's side looked far more solid defensively and will be disappointed not to have won the game after Gwion Edwards had given them a 75th minute lead only to see Kennedy Digie level the scores two minutes later.

The Shrimps' boss made three changes to the side that lost 5-2 to Gateshead in midweek with Maldini Kacurri, Ludwig Francillette and Gwion Edwards all returning in place of Raheem Conte, Rolando Aarons and Alie Sesay.

Tamworth came into the game on the back of three wins and two draws in the last five matches but the Shrimps looked compact and defended the dangerous long throws from Tom Tonks well.

At the other end Morecambe threatened on the break with Jack Nolan curling an effort just wide from the edge of the box and Ben Tollitt curving a shot narrowly off target.

Tamworth ended the half on the front foot with Tonks volleying against the post from an offside position.

Both teams stepped up the pace at the start of the second half with Kacurri producing a vital clearance to deny Manny Duku a run on goal and Edwards forcing Jas Singh into a neat save low to his right.

The home side thought they had taken the lead in the 66th minute when Jordan Ponticelli beat Mair with an acrobatic volley from another long Tonks throw but the effort was ruled out for a foul.

Tamworth's aerial assault continued but the Shrimps always looked a threat on the counter and took the lead 15 minutes from time with a swift move from defence. Jack Nolan found Edwards who ran down the right before cutting in and curling a well taken effort past Singh.

The lead lasted just two minutes however as the Lambs hit back from a set piece. Ben Milnes floated a left wing corner into the box and Dingie rose highest to head the ball home from close range.

Both teams searched for the winner and the Shrimps came close to sealing the three points in the fourth minute of added time when Tollitt found space down the left but fizzed a shot inches wide from a tight angle.

Tamworth: Singh, Donkor, Dingie, Hollis, Fairlamb, Sayer (Maher 60), Tonks (Milnes 76), Bates, Sayer, Riley (Ponticelli 60), McGlinchey (Mols 76), Duku (Lynch 76). Subs not used: Rye, Cullinane-Liburd.

Morecambe: Mair, Payne, Kacurri, Francilette, Cain, Azeez, Songo'o, Edwards (Sutton 86), Dixon-Bonner (Raikhy 89), Nolan, Tollitt (Panayiotou 90). Ascroft, Sesay, Sangare, Campbell.

Booke: Nolan, Edwards, Cain.

Ref: P Johnson.

Att: 1,253.