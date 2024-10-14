Shrimps set for another FA Cup away day

By Gavin Browne
Published 14th Oct 2024, 19:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Morecambe face Worthing in round one of this season’s FA Cup following the draw for that stage on Monday evening.

The Shrimps travel to the Rebels, who presently sit 11th in National League South after only two defeats in their first 10 matches.

It will be Morecambe’s seventh consecutive away game in the competition, with their last game at home being the round one win over Newport County AFC in November 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last season saw the Shrimps beat Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers to reach round three, where they lost at Swansea City.

Morecambe have found out their FA Cup round one opponents Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesMorecambe have found out their FA Cup round one opponents Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Morecambe have found out their FA Cup round one opponents Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Read More
Shrimps' delight following a first league win

It was the third time in four seasons they reached that stage, following the trips to Chelsea (2020-21) and Tottenham Hotspur (2021-22).

Matches will be played from November 1-4, with £45,000 in prize money to the winning teams and £15,000 for the losers.

There will also be no replays from the first round proper onwards, following April’s announcement of the agreement struck between the FA and Premier League.

Related topics:ShrimpsMorecambeWorthingNational League SouthSwansea CityWycombe WanderersLincoln City
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice