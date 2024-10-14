Shrimps set for another FA Cup away day
The Shrimps travel to the Rebels, who presently sit 11th in National League South after only two defeats in their first 10 matches.
It will be Morecambe’s seventh consecutive away game in the competition, with their last game at home being the round one win over Newport County AFC in November 2021.
Last season saw the Shrimps beat Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers to reach round three, where they lost at Swansea City.
It was the third time in four seasons they reached that stage, following the trips to Chelsea (2020-21) and Tottenham Hotspur (2021-22).
Matches will be played from November 1-4, with £45,000 in prize money to the winning teams and £15,000 for the losers.
There will also be no replays from the first round proper onwards, following April’s announcement of the agreement struck between the FA and Premier League.