Wycombe Wanderers 0, Morecambe 2: Cup of cheer for new Shrimps boss Brannan

​​Morecambe booked their place in the FA Cup third round for the third time in four seasons with an excellent 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers. (writes Derek Quinn)

Eli King's first goal for the Shrimps and Tom Bloxham's second goal in the FA Cup this season helped Ged Brannan seal his first win as Morecambe boss on a memorable day for the club.

It was Morecambe's second win over opponents from League One in this year's competition and was fully deserved.

Brannan named the same side that went down to Newport County in midweek and they looked comfortable for much of the game against a side who had gone seven games without a win.

Killian Phillips looked Wycombe's biggest threat in the opening stages of the game and he forced Adam Smith into a good early save.

Morecambe hit back with Farrend Rawson heading an Adam Mayor corner over the top before Smith was called into action again with a regulation save from a Kian Breckin effort.

In a game of few chances the first goal always looked like it would be vital and it was Morecambe who got it on 38 minutes.

Mayor delivered a corner from the left which the goalkeeper failed to claim and King was perfectly placed to head home from close range.

The goal gave Morecambe the lift they needed and they started the second half brightly with JJ McKiernan testing Franco Ravizzoli with a strike from distance after the home goalkeeper initially gifted possession to Mayor.

Ravizzoli was beaten moments later however as the Shrimps doubled the advantage on 58 minutes. Michael Mellon took possession down the left and crossed perfectly for Bloxham to score at the far post with a clinical finish.

Mellon should have added a third just after the hour but failed to find the target with just Ravizzoli to beat.

Wycombe made a raft of substitutions but despite enjoying lots of possession struggled to break down a solid Shrimps' defence who were always on top and picked up a confidence-boosting clean sheet as they produced another cup shock.

Wycombe Wanderers: Ravizzoli, Scowen, Forino (Jacobson 72), Tafazolli, Breckin (Keogh 60), Low (Grimmer 60), D Taylor (De Barr 61), Phillips, Sadlier, L Taylor, Pattenden (McCleary 60). Subs not used: Stryjek, Clark.

Booked: Phillips.

Morecambe: Smith, Tutonda, Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o (Taylor 87), Bloxham (Slew 79), King, Mellon, McKiernan, Mayor, Senior. Subs not used: Pedley, Stokes, Davenport, C Smith, Walker, Connolly, Melbourne.

Booked: Mayor, Smith.

Ref: P Wright.