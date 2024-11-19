Shrimps are in search of league points
After playing the majority of the leading teams in League Two this season, the Shrimps now face matches against Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers in the next two weeks.
They also have an FA Cup second round clash with Bradford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, that could possibly be worth up to £100,000 in gate receipts and prize money for the cash-strapped Shrimps.
Adams said: “It is important to get points against teams that are around us and we did that at Harrogate last week when we went there and won 2-1.
“That is the standard we have to maintain because we do have to win games against the teams that are close to us at this moment in time.
“We have had really good performances against the top 10 teams this season but now it is about playing the teams close to us.
“We are still focusing on the positives and I think the players have come a long way.
“We have had some good performances over the past few weeks, have an exciting FA Cup tie to look forward to and have qualified through the group section into the next round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy for the first time as group winners.
“We are probably four or six points behind where we realistically should be in the league table.
“It is wins we need because that makes all the difference, especially when the table is so tight.”