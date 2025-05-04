Scunthorpe United 4 Chorley 2: Iron men’s victory sees Magpies miss out on play-off final
Andy Preece’s players had experienced the worst possible start to Saturday’s contest, falling behind after five minutes.
Danny Whitehall slotted home from close range after an initial slice of luck, with the ball having cannoned off Mike Calveley before falling into the path of the former.
Chorley responded in the best way possible as they levelled barely two minutes later.
Kole Hall was on target as he bundled home the ball at the back post from an Adam Blakeman corner.
The game continued to be played at a frantic tempo as both sides were harried into dispossession and, ultimately, Scunthorpe were the ones who benefited.
Whitehall had his second of the afternoon midway through the first half before the hosts’ third came four minutes later.
Callum Roberts scored in smart fashion with a deft finish that was absolutely on the money, leaving Matt Urwin with no chance of keeping the ball out.
Chorley might have had a mountain to climb after the restart, facing a two-goal deficit, but they continued to push at the Iron defence.
Nevertheless, they were undone by a piece of sheer magic on the break as former Magpie Carlton Ubaezuonu netted with a gorgeous solo effort to make it 4-1 in the hosts’ favour.
Hall then added his and Chorley’s second goal on 78 minutes to set up a nervy finish for those in attendance at the Attis Arena.
However, Andy Butler’s side ultimately held on to see off a tenacious display from Chorley and earn themselves a place in the final.
Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson (Leckie 90), Blakeman (Nolan 90), Senior (Touray 76), Horbury, Calveley, Clarke (Whitehouse 61), Hall, Carr (Lalkovic 90).