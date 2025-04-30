Chorley 1 King's Lynn Town 0: Ellis is the hero again as Magpies reach play-off semi-final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A goal from Mark Ellis six minutes from time settled this tense National League North play-offs eliminator.

Victory sets up another tough assignment in the semi-final on Saturday when the Magpies travel to face Scunthorpe United.

Urged on by their very vocal fans in a superb crowd of 2,665, Chorley had to dig deep to overcome a combative Linnets’ side in a very physical battle of relatively few clear-cut chances.

But in the end the Magpies deserved their victory for resolutely achieving a shut-out, while creating the greater danger in a series of penetrative raids as the second half wore on. The Linnets were indebted to Josh Hmami for a header off the line in the early stages and then keeper Paul Jones at full stretch tipped aside a low drive from Adam Blakeman.

Mark Ellis' 14th goal of the season proved to be the winner (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

But though the game was played at a frantic pace, defences dominated up to the interval.

Chorley began with extra purpose after the break but had a real scare when, following a long throw, the visitors were denied by a post and a desperate goalline clearance.

The Magpies gradually gained the ascendancy and only a brave block by Jones prevented the hard-working Tom Carr from capitalising on Courtney Senior’s fine through-ball.

The winning goal owed much to Blakeman’s intelligent free-kick. Instead of lofting the ball into the box he slipped it low through an inviting gap.

Kole Hall anticipated smartly and crossed for Carr to fire a strong shot at Jones from six yards, which the keeper could not hold, and Ellis was on hand to sweep home his 14th goal of a remarkable campaign for the inspirational centre-back.

Chorley cannily ran down the clock and might have had a second goal in added time, only a last-ditch tackle denying Hall when through on goal. CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Calveley, Horbury, Clarke (Whitehouse 70), Senior, Carr, Hall. Subs (not used): Smith, Nolan, Touray, Moore, Lalkovic, Leckie.