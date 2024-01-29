Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End have been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle - and his manager thinks he’s the best goalkeeper outside of the Premier League.

Tickle is a reported target for the Lilywhites, as well as their Championship rivals Birmingham City - and Premier League side Everton. He is being linked with a move to Deepdale, should any club make a late move for first-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The 21-year-old is Wigan's main goalkeeper and has made 35 appearances in all competitions, with 12 clean sheets. Wigan may be 13th in the third tier of English football, but manager Shaun Maloney believes that they have the best goalkeeper in the English Football League.

Earlier this month, Maloney said to our sister website Wigan Today: “This is only my opinion, but I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in our league...I'm not sure there's a better goalkeeper in the league above...he's that good! He can get even better with his feet, but shot-stopping... I haven't seen too many as good as that - when he just produces outstanding moments like he does that win games.

"He's saved us a lot this season, but I still think there's so much more to come from him. "He can get even better with his feet, but shot-stopping...I haven't seen too many as good as that, when he just produces outstanding moments like he does that win games."

The Warrington-born shot-stopper is said to have been a long-term transfer target of PNE boss Ryan Lowe, stretching back to last season. Tickle signed a new three-year deal in April, at a time when he was reportedly wanted. It will now likely cost a decent fee to sign Tickle, which makes a move from Preston unlikely - given that the financial situation of the club was recently laid bare by director Peter Ridsdale.

Tickle is under contract with Wigan until the summer of 2026 and, unlike last summer when Jack Whatmough didn't cost PNE a fee, there would need to be negotiations between the two clubs. Tickle has gone from playing reserve team football to being called up to the England under-21s squad. Despite the dramatic change of circumstances in such a short space of time, his manager added that he has remained humble.