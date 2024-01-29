Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End have been linked with a late move in the January transfer window for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

North End have yet to make a signing in the January window and, given that they are already well stocked in the goalkeeper area, the links come as a surprise. Freddie Woodman is first choice at Deepdale and has more than one year to run on his contract - whilst number two Dai Cornell has recently extended his contract until the summer of 2026.

Nevertheless, Alan Nixon of The Sun reported on his personal Patreon over the weekend that North End - along with Championship rivals Birmingham City - are plotting a ‘surprise move’. Tickle is said to have been a target for PNE before, but he instead opted to sign a new deal at the DW Stadium.

Tickle has played 35 games in all competitions for the Latics this season, with 12 clean sheets in total. He was called up to the England under-21s squad in September last year by Lee Carsley and is highly rated. It was reported by Nixon, in December, that Wigan had hoped to sign him to a new deal. More clubs are reportedly interested in Tickle, including Premier League outfit Everton - but he was said to be open to penning new terms at Wigan.

Nixon added that North End could ‘step in’ - should there be late interest in Woodman. The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal when he joined from Newcastle United in 2022 and is therefore under contract until the summer of 2025.

Back-up goalkeeper Cornell, earlier this month, signed his new deal so a departure for the Welshman would be unlikely at this stage. Cornell has made three appearances this season and most recently started the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United, playing instead of Woodman who was missing due to illness.

