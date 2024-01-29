Patrick Bauer (right)

A report in Belgium has claimed that Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer could make a late move to Royal Charleroi S.C.

The newspaper, La Derniere Heure, has claimed that the German centre-back has a medical lined up for today (29/01). It's also suggested that the two clubs have agreed a move, which would be a loan with option-to-buy. However, another local journalist in Charleroi has played down talk of Bauer heading to the 13th placed Pro League side.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has openly admitted Bauer can head out on loan this month, having discussed the possibility with his player back in December. The 31-year-old is in the final year of his Deepdale contract and game time has been limited over the last 18 months. This campaign, Bauer has made two appearances in all competitions and made the bench 15 times.

The Lancashire Post's understanding has been that Bauer is not in favour of a January move - and that the summer would be his preferred time to look elsewhere. After Saturday's draw at Millwall - which Bauer was on the bench for - Lowe was asked whether any business, in or out, was likely this week. His reply was: "I don't think so, no."