Ryan Lowe discusses the area Preston North End need to improve ahead of the 2023/24 season

The Lilywhites finished the 2022/23 Championship season in 12th place, and were six points off the play-off spots.

Lowe states North End need to improve in one area in particular.

“We're bottom of the league for dribbles,” he said.

Ryan Lowe (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“It's not rocket science, you see it, I see it, the fans see it.

“We haven't got that.

“Alvaro Fernandez has been the closest one to that.

“I'm not sitting here and saying we don't need one, of course, we could do with two to be honest.

“You can play them high and wide and the formation can change or whatever.

“You need a ball carrier that can take you from there to there in five seconds.

“That's what we haven't got.

“The squad we have now, we have to look at it and aim to be better next season.

“When you're in there and you see the type of players that you've got, it's something that we definitely need.”

Lowe admits he’s pleased with the way his squad has developed since he became manager back in December 2021.

The former Bury and Plymouth Argyle boss is also happy with the experiences North End’s younger players have been able to pick up.

“That's progress,” he added.

“The football club's progress of where we are.

“You only have to look at last season and the players that we had, no disrespect but we've had a smaller, tighter squad and in my eyes a better quality squad.

“We've got to where we want to get to, just missing out on the play-offs and that's partly down to the youth team as well.

“James Pradic and Jacob Slater have been with us all season.

“We let James go and play a few games for Bamber Bridge but they're all progressing slowly and when you see the youth team lifting trophies - I actually said to them at the end of the game, 'this is what I want'.