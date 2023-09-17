Runcorn Linnets 1 Chorley 1: Magpies have to settle for FA Cup replay

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Preece’s side started on the front foot in this one, Jack Hazlehurst with an early sighter before Justin Johnson forced Bailey Passant into an outstanding save from point-blank range.

The Magpies continued to have the lion’s share of possession throughout the first-half but it was Runcorn who hit the front right before the break, Will Saxon firing home after the ball fell kindly to him after Matt Urwin initially punched it away from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one-way traffic for the majority of the second half but the hosts did have a golden chance to double their lead shortly after the restart, Joe Lynch choosing the wrong option by going for the spectacular instead of aiming at the unmarked Adam Moseley, who was stood waiting at the back post.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: dia_Images)

Chorley continued to grow into the game as the clock ticked on and the hosts struggled to contain Hazlehurst through the middle, he – along with Johnson, Ollie Shenton and Billy Whitehouse – had shots one after another within the space of 30 seconds on the hour mark.

After 72 minutes their hard work was rewarded for though, Hazlehurst placing the ball home from David Moyo’s perfectly executed header flick to make it 1-1.

The Magpies continued to throw everything at the Linnets in search of a winner and Mark Ellis very nearly got it, Passant with another acrobatic save in tipping his header over the bar.