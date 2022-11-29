Preston revealed as one of the most successful birthplaces of England internationals
Preston has been revealed as one of the most successful birthplaces of England internationals.
Recent research by Barratt Homes discovered the city has produced 11 footballers with 186 Three Lions caps between them, which is the 10th most of any location in the country.
Players from Preston include Tom Finney (76 caps), Ronnie Clayton (35 caps) and Phil Jones (27 caps), Gordon Milne (14 caps), Mike Summerbee (eight caps), Dicky Bond (eight caps), Bob Holmes (seven caps), Bob Howarth (seven caps), Sam Johnstone (three caps), Frank Becton (two caps) and Nat Walton (one cap).
Liverpool top the list with a total of 467 England caps coming from the city, while Manchester is second with 378.
Most Popular
Sheffield (354), Leicester (278), Birmingham (239), Barking (237), Camberwell (206), Romford (196) and Bury (193) also help to make up the top 10.
Meanwhile, Preston also ranks joint eighth for the most hometown heroes that have represented England at a World Cup.
North End legend Finney appeared at Brazil in 1950, Switzerland in 1954 and Sweden in 1958, with Clayton also featuring in the latter of those tournaments.
The other player from Preston is Jones, who played at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.
Once again Liverpool (13), Manchester (nine) and Sheffield (six) all make up the top three in the list of World Cup caps.
The rest of the top 10 includes: Birmingham (5), Greenwich (4), Leeds (4), Stoke-on-Trent (4), Leicester (3), Bury (3), Southampton (3), Portsmouth (3), Ashington (3), Barking (3), Gateshead (3), Kirkby (3), Farnworth (3), Nottingham (3).