Preston revealed as one of the most successful birthplaces of England internationals

Recent research by Barratt Homes discovered the city has produced 11 footballers with 186 Three Lions caps between them, which is the 10th most of any location in the country.

Players from Preston include Tom Finney (76 caps), Ronnie Clayton (35 caps) and Phil Jones (27 caps), Gordon Milne (14 caps), Mike Summerbee (eight caps), Dicky Bond (eight caps), Bob Holmes (seven caps), Bob Howarth (seven caps), Sam Johnstone (three caps), Frank Becton (two caps) and Nat Walton (one cap).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool top the list with a total of 467 England caps coming from the city, while Manchester is second with 378.

Tom Finney on the ball while playing for England (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Sheffield (354), Leicester (278), Birmingham (239), Barking (237), Camberwell (206), Romford (196) and Bury (193) also help to make up the top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Preston also ranks joint eighth for the most hometown heroes that have represented England at a World Cup.

North End legend Finney appeared at Brazil in 1950, Switzerland in 1954 and Sweden in 1958, with Clayton also featuring in the latter of those tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Jones in action for England (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The other player from Preston is Jones, who played at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again Liverpool (13), Manchester (nine) and Sheffield (six) all make up the top three in the list of World Cup caps.