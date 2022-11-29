According to Football Insider, Sunderland have enquired about the availability of the Aston Villa striker in the January transfer window, as they look to loan him in for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough and West Brom are also said to be weighing up moves for the 20-year-old.

Archer is highly regarded at Villa Park, but has struggled for game time so far this season, making just six appearances.

Cameron Archer (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The academy product currently sits behind the likes of Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey in the pecking order of Unai Emery’s side.

With only 44 minutes under his belt in the Premier League, a loan move could certainly be on the cards.

Last year he enjoyed a successful spell at Deepdale with Preston North End.

In 20 Championship appearances, he scored a total of seven goals and provided one assist.

Preston could make a move for Evan Ferguson (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Archer’s form also continued for England U21s during the summer, scoring four times for Lee Carsley’s side, but was not included in the squad for the friendlies against Italy and Germany in September.

His performances throughout the last 12 months led to Aston Villa rewarding him with a new long-term contract, as he penned a five-year deal with the club.

At this current time, a return to Preston on loan seems unlikely.

The Lilywhites were unsuccessful in their attempts to bring him back to Lancashire during the summer, and his increased wage could make a deal more complicated.

Ryan Lowe is now said to be looking at alternative targets, with North End among a number of Championship clubs showing interest in Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson, according to the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old recently made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland.

He has also appeared on the bench for the Seagulls on a number of occasions this year, and was among the scorers in their 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup.

