Ryan Lowe’s side took on Swansea, Reading and Millwall in the weeks leading up to the World Cup in Qatar, winning two out of the three games.

The selections for team of month are made based on match ratings made by Who Scored, with representatives from Sunderland, Coventry, Millwall, West Brom, Luton and Sheffield United also included.

Both Brady and Evans featured in all three of Preston’s games during November.

Robbie Brady (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The pair were rated 7.37 and 7.85 respectively.

Brady made 11 tackles and six interceptions throughout the month, as well as registering his third assist this season in the 2-1 victory away to Reading.

The person on the end of the Republic of Ireland international’s cross at the Madejski Stadium was Evans, who headed past Joe Lumley to give North End the lead.

Following an equaliser by the Royals, the 33-year-old striker was also on hand to score the winner, as he was named Sky Sports player of the match.

Ched Evans (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He claimed his third goal of the month in the final game before the World Cup, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Preston were defeated 4-2 by Millwall.

The full team of the month is as follows: Anthony Patterson (Sunderland); Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town); Josh Eccles (Coventry City), Zian Flemming (Millwall), John Swift (West Bromwich Albion), Robbie Brady (Preston North End); Ched Evans (Preston North End), Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City).

North End will take compete in two behind-closed-doors friendlies this week, as they prepare for the resumption of the Championship on December 10, when they take Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Lowe told Preston’s club website: “The lads are champing at the bit to get some competitive football back in them so we’re looking forward to two really tough tests, which are behind closed doors so that we can try one or two things out.

“It’ll be good for us to work on a few things, which is what we’ve been doing for the past week, and training’s been great since the lads have been back in.